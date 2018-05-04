Second suspect faces charges in deadly shooting in central Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in the central valley last month.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in the central valley last month.

John Kelley, 42, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, as well three other unrelated charges, jail records show. His alleged involvement in the killing of 46-year-old Mark Salazar was not immediately clear.

On April 20, Salazar died of a gunshot wound to the chest in an alley on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street.

Kelley’s co-defendant, Gonzalo Rivera, 42, was arrested five days after the shooting. According to a police document, Rivera’s younger brother called 911 to report the shooting, and later admitted to police that he witnessed the shooting and cleaned the scene before placing the call.

Gonzalo Rivera gave investigators varying accounts of the shooting, but maintained that someone else had pulled the trigger, his arrest report detailed. Rivera remains in custody, and court records show he was denied bail.

Kelley’s 48-hour hearing is scheduled for May 5.

3700 block of Hazelwood Street near Twain Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada