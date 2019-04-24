Security guard, 75, killed at Las Vegas apartment complex ID’d

Review-Journal file photo

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the unarmed 75-year-old security guard who was shot and killed at an apartment complex Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Hursey Dale Addison of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon. Police received reports of an unconscious man lying next to a vehicle about 10 p.m. Monday on the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Street, near U.S. Highway 95, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found Addison, a security guard who was patrolling the complex, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He died after being transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The coroner’s office ruled Addison’s death a homicide.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not made an arrest in Addison’s death, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Anybody with information on the shooting can call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

