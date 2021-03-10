Security guard killed in murder-suicide at Wynn employee parking garage

A security guard was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Wynn Las Vegas employee parking garage Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to the employee garage, 3848 Koval Lane, after an employee who had not shown up for work in two days used his badge to enter the garage, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said when a security guard approached the man’s car, which was parked in a remote area of the fifth floor, he was shot multiple times before the shooter got out of the car and shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“You’re dealing with a hotel that has a very robust security procedure,” Spencer said. “This property has an exceptional security response and they handled this extremely well with their internal response.”

“As far as Metro — anything that happens we’re going to bring as many resources as we need to bring to make sure the citizens and the tourists in this valley are safe,” Spencer continued. “You’re going to see a heavy police presence anytime we have an incident of violence anywhere on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

“We have no idea what led him to take the actions that he took today,” Spencer said of the shooter, a man in his 40s.

In a statement late Tuesday, Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this evening. We have reached out to the families of our two employees to offer our condolences and assistance during this difficult time.”

Their identities will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

