Several watched as 16-year-old was shot in North Las Vegas, report says

Several people watched as a teenager wearing a white hoodie, a Gucci backpack and a red bandanna over his face fired shots into another teen’s body.

Al'Dijon Williams (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Sydney Harris, 33, stands closest to the front of posters remembering her son, 16-year-old LaMadre Harris, after a vigil on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, police said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman adjusts posters remembering LaMadre Harris during a vigil Wednesday night. The 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, his mother said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several people watched as a teenager wearing a white hoodie, a Gucci backpack and a red bandanna over his face fired shots into another teen’s body.

When the boy fell to the ground, his attacker stood over him and fired one more time.

“Fatty then laughed at (the boy) as he was on the ground dying, then fled the scene,” according to one witness in a heavily redacted arrest warrant.

North Las Vegas police on Nov. 20 arrested 18-year-old Al’Dijon Williams, aka “Fatty,” on a murder charge in the death of 16-year-old LaMadre Harris. He was jailed in Las Vegas Detention Center, where he remained Monday night.

Harris was shot several times about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 13 in a strip mall parking lot in the area of West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, near North 5th Street. Police initially said Harris was expected to survive, but he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His sister and cousin were with him at the time of the shooting.

Police identified Williams as a suspect through nearby business security footage, a photo and interviews with witnesses, several of whom were other teenagers, the warrant said. Witnesses told police Williams and Harris exchanged words before Williams pulled out a gun.

Security footage from a convenience store showed a man in a hoodie shooting Harris multiple times, detectives wrote in the warrant.

“The suspect then stands over the victim and shoots him one more time from close range,” the warrant said.

A photo of Williams matched the appearance and witness description of the shooter, captured in security footage from inside another store.

Witnesses indicated Williams had discussed “shooting and killing other people in the days and hours” prior to the Nov. 13 shooting, the warrant said.

During a warranted search of Williams’ home, police found a cartridge casing in his bedroom that appeared to match those found at the scene.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, North Las Vegas, NV