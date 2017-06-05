Sheriff Joe Lombardo addresses death of man in Las Vegas police custody — LIVE STREAM

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a taser before his death on May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill plays security footage of the event involving Tashii Brown during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

The death of Tashi Brown last month while being taken into custody by Las Vegas police was ruled a homicide on Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

In a statement, Clark County Coroner Jon Fudenberg said Brown died from “asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart).”

Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with police Officer Kenneth Lopera.

According to police, Brown, who also at times used his mother’s surname of Farmer, approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. inside The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. He was described as “acting erratic” and paranoid and said the man told the officers “people were chasing him.”

He was stunned seven times with a Taser and held in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute before he died.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo was scheduled to discuss the coroner’s finding at an afternoon news briefing.

