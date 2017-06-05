ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Sheriff Joe Lombardo addresses death of man in Las Vegas police custody — LIVE STREAM

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal and Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 2:26 pm
 

The death of Tashi Brown last month while being taken into custody by Las Vegas police was ruled a homicide on Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

In a statement, Clark County Coroner Jon Fudenberg said Brown died from “asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart).”

Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with police Officer Kenneth Lopera.

According to police, Brown, who also at times used his mother’s surname of Farmer, approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. inside The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. He was described as “acting erratic” and paranoid and said the man told the officers “people were chasing him.”

He was stunned seven times with a Taser and held in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute before he died.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo was scheduled to discuss the coroner’s finding at an afternoon news briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

