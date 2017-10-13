Sheriff Lombardo says he stands by new timeline of Las Vegas shooting

At a Friday news conference, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he stands by his revised timeline of events surrounding the Oct. 1 Strip attack.

At a news conference, a sometimes combative and at times emotional Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said MGM Resorts International had the correct timeline of events surrounding the Oct. 1 Strip attack.

“I’m not in conflict with their statement,” Lombardo confirmed, following a weeklong dispute over the timeline of events that occurred the night of the shooting.

The sheriff said Monday that Stephen Paddock shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos at 9:59 p.m., about six minutes before the gunman turned his weapons on the Route 91 Harvest festival crowd below his hotel suite. He previously reported Campos was shot after the attack on the concert crowd.

Twice this week, MGM Resorts disputed Lombardo’s revised timeline. The company, which owns Mandalay Bay, released the following details Thursday:

“The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have. We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio.”

Agreeing with MGM Resorts’ statement that Campos was hit about the same time shots were fired into the festival crowd, Lombardo said Friday the guard was shot at about 10:05 p.m. The 9:59 p.m. timestamp, according to Lombardo, instead referred to the time when Campos encountered a barricaded door.

The sheriff did not clarify where that barricaded door was located, but said Campos was forced to a higher level of the hotel in order to gain access to the 32nd floor.

Lombardo revealed at the Monday news conference that Paddock checked in to Mandalay Bay on Sept. 25, three days earlier than previously reported.

Officials still have not said where in the hotel the gunman’s first room was, but that it was rented to him free of charge between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28, when he switched to the corner suite and added Marilou Danley’s name to the reservation.

Before ending the news conference without taking questions from reporters, the agitated sheriff addressed criticism of his team’s investigation surfacing online.

“In the public space, the word ‘incompetence’ has been brought forward,” he said. “And I am absolutely offended with that characterization.”

