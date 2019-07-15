Shooter in murder-suicide identified as Henderson man

They were found dead July 10 inside a bedroom of an apartment at the Palm Villas in Henderson

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

An undated photo of Juliane Kellner, 42, who had been missing for nearly two weeks before she was found dead Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in an apparent murder-suicide at a Henderson residence. (Missing person flyer)

Juliane Kellner’s shooter, who investigators have said turned the gun on himself after killing the Las Vegas resident, has been identified as a 39-year-old Henderson resident.

On Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Victor Crisan died by suicide of a gunshot wound to the head.

Both Crisan and Kellner, a 42-year-old mother of three, were found dead July 10 inside a bedroom of an apartment at the Palm Villas in Henderson, 650 Whitney Ranch Drive. Kellner had been missing for nearly two weeks before the discovery by Henderson police following requests for a welfare check.

It was unclear whether Crisan lived in the Henderson apartment.

Kellner was last seen alive June 28 by her roommate inside their Las Vegas home. She had left the house that day, saying she was going out shooting with a friend, but never returned, according to her son Brandon Wilt, 21.

After Kellner missed work that following Monday, the roommate reported her missing to Las Vegas police, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. The Henderson Police Department later took over the case after her car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot of the Palm Villas, where her body would eventually be found.

Henderson police have not released further details regarding the case, including the pair’s connection, although Wilt said he believes his mother met the man through a dating website but had not told her friends and family about him.

Kellner’s death marked the first domestic murder-suicide case in Henderson this year, but in 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal found that such killings were driving homicide numbers in Henderson, accounting for about 41 percent of the city’s record 17 homicide investigations.

