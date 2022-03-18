Shooter in murder-suicide in downtown Las Vegas identified

Daniel McCullough, 50, is believed to have shot Jennifer Lopez, 50, before shooting himself inside a downtown Las Vegas apartment.

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide inside an apartment in the 900 block of East Fremont Street on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man police say fatally shot a woman in a downtown Las Vegas apartment before killing himself.

Daniel McCullough, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 50, have been identified by the coroner’s office as the two people found dead on Saturday afternoon at the Fremont9 apartment complex, 901 E. Fremont St.

Their official cause and manner of death remains pending, but police said the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself, according to a press release. Lopez and McCullough lived together, and Lopez’s neighbor found them after Lopez’s employer called the neighbor to say that Lopez had not been at work the past couple of days, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that he believed the shooting happened earlier in the week.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

