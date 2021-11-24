Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing

Las Vegas police continued their efforts Wednesday to identify the gunman who carried out a brazen, targeted killing the previous night inside a Summerlin restaurant.

Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., remained closed Wednesday morning following a brazen killing at the restaurant Tuesday night. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police continued their efforts Wednesday to identify the gunman who carried out a brazen, targeted killing the previous night inside a Summerlin restaurant.

Police Lt. Dave Valenta said the gunman went into Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., near Town Center Drive, and fatally shot a 40-year-old man multiple times at about 7:50 p.m.

Gunfire also struck a 48-year-old female employee who was hospitalized and underwent surgery Tuesday night. It appeared to police that the woman was not a target of the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, police reiterated in a news release that the slaying was not random.

“The victim appears to have been specifically targeted by the suspect,” police said.

Authorities had not released the victim’s identity by Wednesday afternoon.

The gunman was described as a thin male adult wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap. He fled the restaurant before officers arrived. It was not immediately clear if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Teriyaki Madness remained closed as of 11 a.m. at the popular, upscale Center Pointe Plaza that also houses a body spa, a Starbucks, a pharmacy, other fast food restaurants, an Albertsons and several other small businesses just a short distance from the Red Rock Resort.

Jedy Le works at a body spa in the complex.

“This is usually a very quiet place,” she said.

Las Vegas resident Sarah Conway lives nearby. She sat in her car, just a few spots down from the Teriyaki Madness entrance Wednesday morning and said she was “pretty shocked” by the crime.

“I really hope they catch the person to make everyone feel safe,” she said

Doug Rickman has lived in Summerlin for eight years and said he regularly shops at the Albertsons in the shopping center where the shooting occurred.

“It’s kind of alarming,” Rickman said. “I heard about it on the news this morning, and I shop here three or four times a week. I knew exactly where it was. It’s scary. This never happens here in Summerlin.”

Anyone with information on the crime may call Las Vegas police homicide detectives at 702-828-3521.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.