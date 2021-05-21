Shooter sought after man killed near east Las Vegas

A man was killed Thursday night near east Las Vegas, and police are still hunting for the shooter.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, after a report of a person shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe the man, who was in his early 30s, was talking with a woman near the back of a building when another man approached and shot multiple times before running off, Spencer said.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Thursday night marked the second fatal shooting within 24 hours in a residential neighborhood. In both cases, the shooters left the scene before police arrived. Spencer gave advice to residents who see a homicide in their neighborhood.

“Anytime something like this would happen, I just urge people to stay inside, call the police, report the incident and just be a good witness,” Spencer said. “Help us solve this case, any information they have would be very valuable at this point.”

Anyone with information about either case can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

