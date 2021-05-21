67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Shooter sought after man killed near east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 8:21 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2021 - 10:15 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was killed Thursday night near east Las Vegas, and police are still hunting for the shooter.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, after a report of a person shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe the man, who was in his early 30s, was talking with a woman near the back of a building when another man approached and shot multiple times before running off, Spencer said.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Thursday night marked the second fatal shooting within 24 hours in a residential neighborhood. In both cases, the shooters left the scene before police arrived. Spencer gave advice to residents who see a homicide in their neighborhood.

“Anytime something like this would happen, I just urge people to stay inside, call the police, report the incident and just be a good witness,” Spencer said. “Help us solve this case, any information they have would be very valuable at this point.”

Anyone with information about either case can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
3
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
4
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
5
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tayler Nicholson attends a court hearing for her ex-boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, who is charged w ...
Nevada’s child abuse data reveals glaring issue
By / RJ

A recently published report shows that a primary caregiver’s partner — typically a mother’s boyfriend — was identified as the suspect in more than half of child abuse and neglect cases in Clark County in fiscal 2016.