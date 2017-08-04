ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Shooting at east Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2017 - 9:31 pm

One person died and another was injured Thursday evening in an east valley shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. just after 5:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old died at the scene.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the wrist area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said. She is receiving treatment at University Medical Center.

The shooting occurred in the swimming pool area of the apartment complex, McGrath said. Neither person lived in the complex.

McGrath said the shooter approached the two people, shot through the fence and ran away. About five shots were fired, he said.

The attack appears to have stemmed from an ongoing problem between the shooter and victim, he said, and the attack appears to be tageted.

It is unclear whether the shooting is gang-related, McGrath said.

Police have not made any arrests, McGrath said.

McGrath said the area around the shooting will see a larger police presence for the next few days to make sure violence does not escalate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man who died once next of kin have been notified.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this story.

