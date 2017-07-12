Shooting at east Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 1 man dead

A man in his late 20s was shot dead Tuesday night shortly after coming to an eastern valley apartment complex with a woman he was dating.

He was shot multiple times about 10:30 p.m. at 3700 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The man died at the scene. No suspects were in custody as of 3:45 a.m.

The woman lived at the complex. He didn’t. They arrived, and the woman went inside an apartment. Detectives think the man was involved in a confrontation before he was shot. Several witnesses told police they heard gunshots, and one witness reported a vehicle speeding away, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

“We don’t know if somebody was waiting for him or if he was meeting somebody,” he said.

A motive wasn’t clear as of Wednesday morning. The complex lacked nearby security footage, McGrath said. Detectives were looking for other video sources that could help identify vehicles that might have left the complex.

The woman was cooperating with police. “She’s obviously an important part of this,” McGrath said.

The man was found on the ground between two cars Wednesday morning, a few cars down from the car in which he came. Seven or eight shell casings were found nearby, McGrath said.

McGrath said the man killed had a gang affiliation out of California, but didn’t think the killing was a result of gang-on-gang violence.

“We don’t see too much of that,” McGrath said.

The man killed did have a gun in his waistband.

“He was never able to retrieve his weapon and fire any shots,” McGrath said.

The dead man had prior convictions, which would have prohibited him from legally carrying a firearm, McGrath said, adding he was still awaiting informaton on the man’s criminal past.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once next of kin is notified.

