One person died after a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday evening.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. about 5:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

Homicide detectives are on the way to the scene near intersection of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.1822123,-115.0968469