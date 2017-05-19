Shooting death resulted from drug deal gone bad, arrest report says

Theyron Paxton and William Bogan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The shooting death of Dareon Deas happened during a drug deal, according to a Metropolitan Police Department document.

Las Vegas police found Deas dead in a car about 6 p.m. May 11 at an apartment complex at 7075 W. Gowan Road. On May 16, Thayron Paxton and William Bogan, both 18, were booked on one count of open murder in connection with his death.

According to Bogan’s arrest report, Deas was selling pharmaceutical-grade cough syrup. Paxton admitted to police they planned the robbery because they couldn’t afford “the lean.”

The report shows Deas met Paxton at the Bloom Apartment Homes to complete the transaction, but Paxton instead aimed a gun at Deas and demanded the cough syrup and his money.

That’s when Bogan, also armed, stepped out from behind a trash enclosure and joined Paxton, the arrest report shows. Bogan told police his role in the robbery was to ensure compliance from Deas.

But when Deas refused to comply, Bogan said he fired three rounds total. The two men fled the scene immediately, according to the report.

A search of Deas’ phone later linked Paxton and Bogan to the shooting. The two are being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

