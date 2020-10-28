Shooting during drug deal kills 1, wounds 2 others, police say

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing about a homicide near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 2000 block of North Nellis Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct., 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A marijuana transaction erupted into deadly gunfire in northeast Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Three people were shot. One died at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A third transported himself to a hospital.

A vehicle with three people met with an individual on the 2600 block of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said. During the transaction, two people approached the vehicle and gunfire rang out.

A man who was brandishing an AR-15 rifle was fatally shot.

The driver of the vehicle was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

A third person showed up at an area hospital with a reported gunshot wound to his buttocks. Police said they believe that he was also wounded at the scene.

