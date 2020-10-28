74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Shooting during drug deal kills 1, wounds 2, police say

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing about a homicide near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 5:56 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 12:51 pm

A marijuana transaction erupted into deadly gunfire in northeast Las Vegas early Wednesday, police said.

Las Vegas police said three people were shot in the 3:30 a.m. drug deal on the 2000 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard. One died at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A third person later showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police determined a Jeep with three people inside met with a person in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Nellis for “a marijuana transaction of some sort.”

As the deal was unfolding, a man armed with an AR-15 style rifle walked up and pointed it at the driver of the Jeep.

“At that point the driver grabbed the rifle, and they struggled over the rifle,” Spencer said. “The rifle discharged and, we believe, struck the driver in the head.”

Spencer said a passenger in the Jeep then opened fire with a handgun, targeting the person who had approached the vehicle with the rifle. The rifle-wielding man was fatally wounded, Spencer said.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized in critical condition. A third person subsequently showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, Spencer said.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST