Shooting in central Las Vegas leaves one man dead

One person was shot dead after a dispute late Thursday in the area of South Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night at 211 Mission Laguna Lane. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a man fatally shot late Thursday inside a central valley apartment complex was the aggressor in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend prior to the shooting.

A security guard saw another man shoot him and called 911 about 10 p.m. Metropolitan Police Department responded to 211 Mission Laguna Lane, near South Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the dispute between the man, in his 50s, and his longtime girlfriend started inside an apartment.

“She has some obvious injuries,” said McGrath, noting she was bleeding from the mouth.

Police said she escaped into the parking lot, where another man she knew was sitting inside his car. The boyfriend came over and screamed at the woman and man. The man got out of his car and fought with the boyfriend. The man told the boyfriend to back up or he’d get shot. The man then shot him once in the chest. He stumbled back and fell. He died there within 10 minutes.

Detectives were unsure whether to arrest the shooter. Police had detained him but did not arrest him overnight.

“Can we call this self-defense in the defense of another in a violent incident?” McGrath questioned.

Detectives planned to send the case to the Clark County District Attorney’s office, which would determine whether to charge the man.

The couple had a history of domestic violence, McGrath said..

Standing outside the complex and near the couple’s apartment about midnight Friday, McGrath said, “From what we’ve heard so far, at least somebody from over here could’ve called 911 a little bit earlier.”

It wasn’t clear how well the shooter and woman knew each other. He lived at the complex.

The apartment door appeared to have been kicked in or damaged on Thursday, said McGrath, adding the door was already held on by screws. The man killed had the door latch with him. McGrath wasn’t sure why.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Rachel Crosby contributed to this story.