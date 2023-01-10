56°F
Homicides

Shooting in downtown Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was fatally shot Tuesday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 10:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, near South Commerce Street, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Aden OcampoGomez.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, where they died.

“It appears the suspect has not been detained yet,” OCampoGomez said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

