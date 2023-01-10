Shooting in downtown Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

A person was fatally shot Tuesday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 10:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, near South Commerce Street, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Aden OcampoGomez.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, where they died.

“It appears the suspect has not been detained yet,” OCampoGomez said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

