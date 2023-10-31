68°F
Homicides

Shooting investigated in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a domestic violence incident Tuesday morning where deadly force was used.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, off of West Desert Inn Road and El Capitan Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No officers were injured, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

