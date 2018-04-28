Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in northwest Las Vegas

One person is dead and another is injured after the shooting Friday night in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night in the northwest valley.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

