Shooting leaves 1 dead in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left one person dead at Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North Friday, June 1, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the northeast valley Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. to the scene at Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North. A person with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, and was pronounced dead Friday evening, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

Burnett said the crime scene remains very active, and investigators are interviewing witnesses to try to piece together what happened.

