Shooting leaves 1 dead outside downtown Las Vegas nightclub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2022 - 12:16 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A fight escalated into a shooting that left one dead and another wounded early Sunday outside a downtown Las Vegas nightclub.

Gunfire erupted about 4;20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Fremont Street, near North 21st Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

The two shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center, where one died, and the other was expected to recover, police said.

The shooting followed a quarrel inside the club, and then “the parties went out to the parking lot and as they were preparing to fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victims,” police said.

No arrests had been made Monday, and the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the person who was killed.

Anyone with additional information may call Metro at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

