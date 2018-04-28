Shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 injured in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person wounded Friday night in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person wounded Friday night in the northwest valley.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

A group of people were walking to the neighborhood from a nearby McDonald’s at Tenaya Way and Ann Road when a vehicle approached the group near Dramatic Way, he said. Someone got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting a girl in her late teens and a 19-year-old man, before fleeing in the vehicle, Spencer said.

The shooting didn’t appear to be a random act, he said.

“We do believe that these individuals were the actual intended target,” Spencer said.

In an effort to seek help, he said, the teenage girl ran about 300 yards from the site of the shooting to the place where she was found. While the girl died at the scene, the 19-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, Spencer said.

No one was in custody as of early Saturday, and police had no description of a shooter or a vehicle, he said. Detectives were working to view security footage from the McDonald’s to try to identify a shooter.

About 50 family members and friends gathered in the McDonald’s parking lot. Many of them wiped tears from their eyes or comforted one another as they mourned the girl.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity.

Her death marks the 74th homicide in the county and the 64th homicide investigated by Metro in 2018, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.