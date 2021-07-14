99°F
Homicides

Shooting leaves man dead in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 11:01 am
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 12:20 pm
Police at the scene of a homicide on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas Wed ...
Police at the scene of a homicide on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
North Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue about 8 a.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. A man believed to be in his 30s was shot multiple times.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody, Cuevas said.

Police were seen behind crime scene tape on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Hacienda Hills Apartments. A Crime Scene Investigations vehicles pulled out of the complex in front of a tow truck pulling a small blue car.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
 
Homicides on the rise in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Homicides in Clark County rose 13.6 percent during the first half of 2021 when compared to January through June of last year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.