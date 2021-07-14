Shooting leaves man dead in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.
North Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.
Police were called to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue about 8 a.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. A man believed to be in his 30s was shot multiple times.
He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect is in custody, Cuevas said.
Police were seen behind crime scene tape on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Hacienda Hills Apartments. A Crime Scene Investigations vehicles pulled out of the complex in front of a tow truck pulling a small blue car.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.