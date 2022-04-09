71°F
Shooting leaves man dead in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was fatally shot Friday night in North Las Vegas.

A homicide investigation is ongoing at the intersection of East Carey Avenue and North McCarran Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas. At around 9:30 p.m., officers found a man dead after a shooting.

Cuevas said the intersection would be closed for the “next few hours.”

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

