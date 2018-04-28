Shooting leaves teen dead, 1 wounded in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person wounded Friday night in the northwest valley.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

A vehicle approached the two victims, and someone got out of the vehicle and opened fire, he said. The shooter then fled in the vehicle, Spencer said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, he said. No one was in custody as of early Saturday, and police have no description of the suspect, he said.

While the teen girl died at the scene, the injured victim, a 19-year-old boy, was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the teen’s identity once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

