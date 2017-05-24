Shooting near downtown Las Vegas leaves 1 man dead

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas.
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place about 9:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of St. Louis Ave., near Eastern and Sahara avenues, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
He advised people to avoid the area while police investigated.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
