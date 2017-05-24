Shooting near downtown Las Vegas leaves 1 man dead

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on the 2100 block of St. Louis Ave. that left one person dead Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @mike_shoro

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas.

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place about 9:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of St. Louis Ave., near Eastern and Sahara avenues, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He advised people to avoid the area while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.