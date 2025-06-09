83°F
Homicides

Police investigating homicide on Las Vegas Strip

Police Vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
June 8, 2025 - 11:44 pm
June 8, 2025 - 11:44 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2025 - 1:22 am

A shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday night just before 11 p.m., according to Las Vegas Police.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook show the roadway blocked off on the Strip near the location.

Police said the homicide unit is on scene and will provide an update around 1:45 a.m. Monday, but that the shooting was not inside a casino.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

