Shooting suspect talked crimes on recorded call, police say

Police investigating a homicide from July have arrested a 22-year-old man in a separate shooting after he allegedly discussed both crimes in Facebook messages and on a recorded call with an inmate.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigating a homicide from July have arrested a 22-year-old man in a separate shooting after he allegedly discussed both crimes in Facebook messages and on a recorded call with an inmate.

North Las Vegas police began reviewing Keandre Sims’ phone records after a woman’s roommate identified him as the last person to see the woman alive, according to an arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office said 24-year-old Alexis Lay died from a gunshot wound to the back July 19 after she was dropped off at North Vista Hospital that morning. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Lay’s roommate identified Sims as the last person she was with the night before, and Facebook messages between the two corroborated that claim.

Investigators also listened to a recorded call made July 19 between Sims and a Nevada Department of Corrections inmate during which Sims discussed cleaning a bathroom after the shooting, the report said. On the same call, he talked about a July 14 shooting in which he fired multiple rounds at a moving car.

Police said Sims fired at a man and his 11-year-old son, and Sims’ phone records indicated he was near the location of that shooting at the time, the report said.

He was arrested in the July 14 shooting on Aug. 25, jail records show.

He is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 5.

Sims was released from a Nevada prison in January after serving three years for attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Lay’s death is still being investigated, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.