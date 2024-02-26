68°F
Homicides

Shooting victim identified, tied to man linked to Las Vegas slayings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man who police believe knew a woman fatally shot this month has been identified.

John Dorotiak Jr., 44, was identified as the man who died early Sunday morning in the 7000 block of North Hualapai Way.

Police suspect Dorotiak was shot by Mark Michael Ford, who is also suspected of shooting 36-year-old Jessica Russo on Feb. 20.

Ford was found dead Sunday after being sought by police in connection to the two shootings. Ford was convicted of second degree murder in 2003 for stabbing a man to death when he was 15 years old.

Ford was paroled in connection to the time he was serving for the killing, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Police said they believe Dorotiak and Russo knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

