Shoplifting suspect killed in confrontation with security guard ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed by a security officer Sunday afternoon in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed by a security officer Sunday afternoon in Henderson.

He was 34-year-old Ian Cullison, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called to the parking lot of a business on the 1300 block of West Sunset Road, near Stephanie Street, about 5:40 p.m. after receiving report of a stabbing involving a security officer, the Henderson Police Department said.

Police said Cullison was seen “concealing store merchandise on his person” and left the store without paying. The 56-year-old security officer followed the man outside, and “attempted to retrieve the stolen merchandise.”

Cullison then brandished a knife, and the security officer pulled out his own, “which resulted in the theft suspect being stabbed,” the department said in a news release.

Cullison was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a stab wound of the chest.

The department has not identified the security officer or the store where he worked.

Police said they would not release additional information on the case in the short-term, citing the ongoing investigation “to determine whether criminal charges are forthcoming.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.