Siblings face murder charges after man found shot in car

Rayann Korte Griffith, 21, and her brother Devawn Korte Griffith, 22 (LMVPD)

A brother and sister were arrested Tuesday in the death of a North Las Vegas man found shot in a crashed car last month.

Rayann Korte Griffith, 21, and her brother Devawn Korte Griffith, 22, were both booked in the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, conspiracy and robbery, according to jail records.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter around 5 a.m. May 23 to gunshots near the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, where they found 21-year-old Sarif El-Amin II suffering from a gunshot wound in a crashed car.

Rayann Griffith told police she was riding in the passenger seat with El-Amin to her apartment, where they saw her brother and a group of people. She refused to implicate her brother, telling police only that she heard a gunshot and saw El-Amin get in his car, according to the siblings’ arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

Rayann forgot her phone in El-Amin’s car, though, and told police her brother drove to the scene of the crash and took her phone and El-Amin’s gun from the car before leaving the area.

Detectives traced Devawn Griffith’s phone back to the scene of the shooting, but he refused to speak to officers.

El-Amin’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.

The siblings are being held without bail and have a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.