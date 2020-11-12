Slain trooper’s last bodycam footage shown during Ely court hearing

Footage of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins’ final moments was shown publicly Thursday during a preliminary hearing in the suspect’s murder case.

Detective Kyle McKnight, of the Nevada Department of Investigations, left, watches the dash cam footage of suspect John Dabritz during a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

John Dabritz (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

On March 27, Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins was shot to death after stopping to check on the driver of a vehicle parked along a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 93, according to authorities. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Sgt. Nathan Mingo, left, gives testimony as Justice of the Peace Mason Simons listens at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

White Pine County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Beecher asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Kristy Pickering asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons swears in Detective Jeremiah Peterson of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons listens to the testimony of Detective Jeremiah Peterson of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons listens to the testimony of Detective Jeremiah Peterson of the White Pine County SheriffÕs Office at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

White Pine County District Attorney Michael Wheable asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Detective Kyle McKnight, of the Nevada Department of Investigations, speaks at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Detective Kyle McKnight, left, of the Nevada Department of Investigations, speaks at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Kristy Pickering asks questions of a witness at a preliminary hearing in the homicide case against John Dabritz, who is accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March of this year, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

ELY — Footage of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins’ final moments was shown publicly for the first time Thursday during a preliminary hearing in the murder case against John Dabritz, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder accused of shooting Jenkins earlier this year.

“Officer shot, officer shot!” Jenkins could be heard shouting into his radio in one of the videos captured by his body camera.

Then Jenkins collapsed to the ground, which was coated with snow.

“I’ve been shot in the right shoulder,” Jenkins said as he struggled to crawl toward his patrol vehicle. “I’ve —”

It would be his final dispatch.

According to the video, Jenkins was cut off by what sounded like at least one more gunshot. And then he stopped moving.

While Dabritz, who has been in custody at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, did not attend the hearing at White Pine County Justice Court due to prison transfer restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a few relatives of Jenkins were in attendance.

Before displaying the videos of the deadly shooting, which took place early March 27 on a rural highway north of Ely, prosecutor James Beecher warned that the footage was graphic.

Jenkins’ relatives chose to stay in the courtroom, sobbing as they listened to his final words playing from a large television screen in the 107-year-old courthouse. When the video faded to black, his family shuffled out of the room.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which initially was expected to last through the end of the week but could wrap up later Thursday, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons will decide whether there is enough evidence for Dabritz to stand trial in the March shooting.

Dabritz’s defense attorneys, Kirsty Pickering and Richard Sears, have said they intend to use the insanity defense at trial.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Dabritz had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems of White Pine County. The newspaper also reported that, according to his ex-wife, Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

His mental illness was substantiated during a competency hearing held last month following roughly two months of court-ordered treatment at Lakes Crossing Center, a maximum-security psychiatric facility, to “restore” his competency.

According to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, Dabritz suffers from Type 1 bipolar disorder, which, he said, is the “more serious and pervasive” form of the mental disorder.

Zuchowski testified during the competency hearing that Dabritz had a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Some symptoms, he said, that led to the suspect’s diagnosis included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of a sustained way.”

The shooting unfolded in the early hours of March 27, shortly after Jenkins, 47, had pulled over on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, to check on a stopped motorist he believed needed help. It marked the Highway Patrol’s first death in the line of duty in more than a decade.

After the shooting, the motorist stripped Jenkins of his uniform and weapon, then took off in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle, leading to an hourslong manhunt across the state.

Dabritz eventually was arrested in the small town of Cherry Creek after the patrol vehicle crashed into a ravine.

In the months following his arrest, authorities linked Dabritz to a growing list of crimes, including a series of shootings in Wells and Ely and the detonation of an explosive device in Tybo, about 70 miles outside of Tonopah, that police have said was linked to “anti-government extremism.”

Court documents previously obtained by the Review-Journal revealed that prosecutors believe the suspect had shot Jenkins “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with the Wells and Ely shootings — described by prosecutors as an “act of terrorism.”

In addition to first-degree murder, Dabritz is charged with third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in connection with the March 27 shooting.

Jenkins, who family and friends have said devoted his life to public service, is survived by his wife, four children and five grandchildren.

