Slaying suspects took tech gear, left $10K in drugs, police say

Police say four people who planned a drug robbery and murder made off with two cell phones and a television in the crime but missed $10,000 worth of oxycodone pills.

Shirley Ann Besse, Albert Chambers and Tayvion Chambers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say four people who planned a drug robbery and murder made off with two cell phones and a television in the crime but missed $10,000 worth of oxycodone pills.

So far, three people have been charged in the Dec. 31, 2018, robbery and slaying of Onyedikachi Uhoumunna, 31, inside a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. Albert Chambers, 40, his son, Tayvion Chambers, 21, and Shirley Ann Besse, 36, each face murder, robbery and other charges in the crime.

Arrest reports obtained this week allege that Besse and Albert Chambers had dated for years, and that Besse was immersed in the drug world. The reports say Besse knew a man who lived at the home where the slaying occurred, and that the home was used to sell oxycodone, marijuana and cocaine.

“To make extra money Besse would fill prescriptions for pills and sell them. … On the evening of New Year’s Eve, at approximately 7 p.m., Besse went to the residence and purchased cocaine,” the arrest reports state.

Later that evening Besse was looking to purchase additional pills, the report states, so she called Albert Chambers and bought five pills from him for $100.

“During the transaction Albert Chambers and Besse discussed a plan to rob (the victim) for money and drugs,” the report states, adding “Besse agreed to “help in exchange for some money or drugs taken during the robbery.”

The two then picked up Tayvion Chambers and another individual identified in the reports only as “suspect #3.”

The four then headed to the victim’s residence with a plan for Tayvion Chambers to gain entry to the home.

“Tayvion Chambers was going to knock on the door alone because he had already purchased marijuana from the residence and the occupants would recognize him,” the police report states. “Once Tayvion was inside, Albert Chambers and suspect #3 would storm in and rob the occupants.”

The police report states Besse parked the vehicle a few houses away from the victim’s residence and stayed in the car while the other three went to the targeted home.

“A few minutes later (they) ran back to the vehicle and Albert Chambers was holding a flat-screen television,” police said. “As they were driving away, Albert Chambers explained to Besse that the victim resisted and Tayvion Chambers shot the victim in the leg.”

After the robbery, Uhoumunna was found mortally wounded by another resident of the home. He was taken by the resident to Spring Valley hospital, then transported to University Medical Center where he died.

Besse went home. A short time later police say Albert Chambers called her “and asked her to return … to retrieve the video surveillance recordings” from the home they had robbed. Besse went back to the home a day later to help two occupants she knew there move out.

“The interior of the residence was ransacked and there was a 9 mm cartridge case on the floor,” the reports state. “Besse believed the police had not discovered the scene yet so she picked up the cartridge case to prevent the police from locating it.”

Another individual, who is not identified in the report, returned to the residence, “smashed all the surveillance cameras and removed the DVR,” police said.

Police said in investigating the robbery, and in talking to a confidential witness, it appeared “the suspects apparently opened several kitchen cabinet doors but did not take approximately $10,000 worth of pills from the residence.”

Police eventually obtained a thumb drive from an unidentified person containing video footage of the robbery and murder. It showed Tayvion Chambers ringing the doorbell of the home just prior to the homicide. Once Chambers was admitted, Albert Chambers and a third man entered the home.

“Approximately three minutes later, suspects fled the residence and Albert Chambers was carrying a television,” the report states.

A jury trial for Tayvion and Albert Chambers is scheduled for June 1. Besse was arrested and booked on a murder warrant earlier this week. She is scheduled for a bail hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.