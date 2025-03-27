‘So evil’: Parents respond to 3-year-old’s killing after suspect’s hearing

Marketta Phillips faces a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal Las Vegas stabbing of the girl identified by her mother as Journei Ross.

‘This should never happen to a child’: Las Vegas babysitter stabbed 3-year-old to death, police say

Marketta Phillips, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 3-year-old girl, appears in court Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene at an apartment complex on Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas where they said a babysitter stabbed a 3-year-old girl to death Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a brief hearing for the woman accused of stabbing to death a 3-year-old girl, the victim’s parents talked about what they had lost.

Marketta Phillips, 41, faces a charge of open murder in connection with the Wednesday killing of the girl identified by her mother as Journei Ross.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said she found probable cause for Phillips’ arrest and would hold her without bail.

“Why is this world so evil?” asked the child’s mother, Phalan Whitson, after Phillips made her initial appearance in court.“She needs to be put away.”

Whitson and her child’s father shared custody, she said, but she didn’t know Phillips. She last saw her daughter Monday morning. Journei was “on the spectrum” and non-verbal, according to her mother, but communicated through music and sign language.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Jeremy Ross, the child’s father. “She was defenseless. She deserved to live.”

Ross said he and Phillips had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship. He came home to find Phillips acting “out of it,” he said. He also found knives with blood on them, he said, and in another room, discovered his daughter on the bed. He called 911 and gave her CPR and chest compressions, he said.

“She watched Journei numerous times,” he said. “I didn’t know she was a crazy case.”

