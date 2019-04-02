Son arrested in Las Vegas woman’s death

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police suspect a 68-year-old woman, whose body was found inside her bedroom closet last month, was killed by her adult son.

Edward Everett Brown, 47, was arrested Monday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect is charged with killing his mother, Cheryl Brown.

Her body was found about 1 p.m. March 18 on the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, after a concerned family member asked Brown’s apartment complex management to check on her, police have said.

She had suffered several lacerations and died of multiple injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Jail records also indicate that Edward Brown is a wanted fugitive from another state. He is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

