Son of Summerlin law office shooter not suspect in killings, police say

Attorneys for one of the victims alleged that Dylan Houston “knew or must have known of the intentions of his father” before the fatal shooting.

Dylan Houston leaves the courtroom following proceedings in a custody battle against his slain ex-wife’s family at Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The son of an attorney who shot and killed a couple and himself at a deposition inside a Summerlin law office is not a suspect in the homicide investigation, police said Tuesday.

Attorney Joe Houston shot and killed Ashley Prince, 30, Dennis Prince, 57, and himself at a deposition at Dennis Prince’s law office on April 8.

Dennis Prince was acting as co-counsel in his wife’s heated custody case against her ex-husband, Dylan Houston, who is also an attorney and was being represented by his father.

Previously, the Metropolitan Police Department dodged a question about whether Dylan Houston was a suspect.

But in a Tuesday email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a spokesperson said he “is not a suspect in the homicide investigation.”

Metro did not respond to a question about whether he was a suspect in any other aspect of the investigation.

The investigation into the fatal shooting of the Princes “is nearing its conclusion, although it is not officially closed at this time,” police said.

After the shooting, Ashley Prince’s attorneys alleged in a motion that Dylan Houston “knew or must have known of the intentions of his father prior to the commission of these heinous acts.”

Houston denied the accusation.

John Jones, who represented Prince and currently represents her sister, previously said Houston had sent his ex-wife menacing text messages, including one that reportedly said, “I don’t want to see you unless you’re in a casket.”

Asked in April if police were investigating whether Dylan Houston had any involvement in the shooting, a police spokesperson told the Review-Journal that the department was “continuing a thorough investigation into the homicides of Dennis and Ashley Prince.”

