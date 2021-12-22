Son stole father’s car, money to flee after fatal shooting, police say

Police released new details Tuesday about the day they said a man shot his father before taking his car and money and leaving the state.

Police tape cordons off the crime scene of a homicide in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the media on a homicide in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Roy Gaines, 66, of Mountain House, California, was fatally shot at his son’s house in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street.

Justin Gaines, 30, called his parents on the morning of Dec. 14, worried that he would be evicted from his home for not paying his mortgage, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

“(Gaines’ mother) contacted Roy who was more than happy to come out to Las Vegas to help Justin,” police wrote in the report. “Roy booked the first flight from Northern California to Las Vegas.”

The woman told police she stopped hearing from both men around 3 p.m. that day, so she and her other son flew to Las Vegas the next day, when they found Roy Gaines dead inside his son’s doorway.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Gaines died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Justin Gaines was found two days later in San Simon, Arizona, near the border with New Mexico. He was arrested by Arizona State Troopers in a car registered to his father, according to the police report.

He was found with several hundred dollars that police believe was taken from his father.

Justin Gaines had not yet been extradited to Las Vegas, according to jail records.

