Suspect in woman’s 2020 slaying back in Las Vegas after extradition from Mexico

Erick Rangel-Ibarra was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on charges including open murder in connection with the killing of Lesly Palacio.

Police: Teen with gang ties bragged about being ‘up on the scoreboard’ after killing

Lieutenant Robert Price, with the homicide unit of the Metropolitan Police Department leaves a press conference after providing updates on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield speaks during a press conference to give an update on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The television screen shows Erick Rangel-Ibarra’s hands in handcuffs during a press conference discussing his extradition to the United States from Mexico in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lieutenant Robert Price, with the homicide unit of the Metropolitan Police Department, speaks during a press conference to give an update on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of Lesly Palacio shows up on the television screen during a press conference update on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield, left, and Lieutenant Robert Price, with the homicide unit of the Metropolitan Police Department, right, host a press conference to provide updates on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lieutenant Robert Price, with the homicide unit of the Metropolitan Police Department, speaks during a press conference to give an update on the extradition of Erick Rangel-Ibarra, shown on the screen, in relation to the death of Lesly Palacio on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who fled to Mexico after he police called him a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas woman in 2020 is back in Southern Nevada, according to law enforcement officials.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, was returned to Las Vegas on Thursday, according to Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service officials.

He was arrested in Mexico in July of 2024 and taken into custody. Rangel-Ibarra was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on charges including open murder and destroying or concealing evidence.

“Erick has been extradited back to Las Vegas and he will stand trial for Lesly’s murder,” said Lt. Robert Price of Metro’s Homicide Section at a press conference on Thursday. “While we can never bring complete closure to Lesly’s family, we hope this is a step closer to getting the resolution that family deserves.”

Palacio was reported missing on Aug. 30, 2020, Price said. Her body was found 10 days later in Moapa Valley, near Valley of Fire State Park.

Rangel-Ibarra’s father, Jose Rangel, admitted to helping his son, who was 25 at the time, move Palacio’s body and flee to Mexico, according to court records.

Rangel, who returned to the United States and gave himself up at a San Diego border checkpoint in 2021, pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and accessory to commit murder in a Las Vegas court.

Gary Schofield, who heads the U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada, said in Thursday’s press conference that the pursuit of Rangel-Ibarra was “relentless.”

“On behalf of the United States of America, we would like to thank the Mexican government for their partnership in the pursuit of fugitives, specifically this fugitive,” Schofield said. “Our Mexican law enforcement partners do this work with us every day at great risk and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Palacio was last seen by family when she went to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra.

Prosecutors said during Rangel’s case that surveillance video showed Rangel and his son dragging Palacio’s lifeless body from the younger man’s home on Aug. 29, 2020, and placing it into a pickup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.