Speeding motorist homicide: Suspect ID pursued in stabbing

Patrol cars could be seen Monday at an apartment complex on West Sahara Avenue, a day after a resident reportedly confronted a speeding driver and was killed .

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Indian Hills Apartments complex at 4550 W. Sahara Ave., on Monday Oct. 28. A man was killed after he confronted the driver of a car for going fast through the complex where kids were playing, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A portion of yellow police tape marks the crime scene at the Indian Hills Apartments complex at 4550 W. Sahara Ave., on Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Sunday at the complex. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The suspect “was speeding through the complex in a blue SUV,” the Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release. He has not been identified.

Neighbor Joseph Petty said he has observed motorists speeding through his apartment complex on West Sahara Avenue many times in the last two years.

“That’s something I’ve been seeing ever since I’ve been here,” said Petty, a resident of Indian Hills apartments at 4550 W. Sahara Ave. He added, “They come in here through the gate and then they go out the gate, toward the gate, very fast.”

The man died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office did not release his name pending notification of family members.

The suspect fled the apartment complex, homicide section Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“We are just starting to get into the investigative aspects of the case,” Spencer said. “If anyone has any information on the blue vehicle, we certainly encourage them to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.