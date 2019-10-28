Speeding motorist homicide: Suspect ID pursued in stabbing
Patrol cars could be seen Monday at an apartment complex on West Sahara Avenue, a day after a resident reportedly confronted a speeding driver and was killed .
The suspect “was speeding through the complex in a blue SUV,” the Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release. He has not been identified.
Neighbor Joseph Petty said he has observed motorists speeding through his apartment complex on West Sahara Avenue many times in the last two years.
“That’s something I’ve been seeing ever since I’ve been here,” said Petty, a resident of Indian Hills apartments at 4550 W. Sahara Ave. He added, “They come in here through the gate and then they go out the gate, toward the gate, very fast.”
The man died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office did not release his name pending notification of family members.
The suspect fled the apartment complex, homicide section Lt. Ray Spencer said.
“We are just starting to get into the investigative aspects of the case,” Spencer said. “If anyone has any information on the blue vehicle, we certainly encourage them to contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.