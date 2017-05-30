Stabbing in central Las Vegas leaves 1 person dead

May 30, 2017 - 1:53 am

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died in a stabbing just after midnight Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which took place in a parking lot at 998 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The person died at the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

