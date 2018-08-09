Stabbing suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas

A Las Vegas police sergeant shot and killed a man Wednesday night after she found him stabbing a woman at a southeast valley apartment complex, a Metropolitan Police Department official said.

Police work the scene near an apartment complex in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple people called police just after 9 p.m. to report a man had pinned a woman to the ground and was stabbing her at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue, west of Boulder Highway, Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

A lone sergeant responded to the call and found the man stabbing the woman outside in the complex, McMahill said. When the sergeant ordered the man to get off the woman, he stood up and walked toward the sergeant with a knife in his hand.

The sergeant ordered the man to drop the knife several times, but he charged at her. She fired two shots at the man, striking him both times.

Both the man and woman were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The man died at the hospital, but the woman who was stabbed is in stable condition, McMahill said.

Four children were inside the home the couple shared when the stabbing took place, but none were injured. The sergeant who shot the man was unhurt.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year. Per department policy, police will identify the sergeant who shot the man within 48 hours.

