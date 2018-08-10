Homicides

Stabbing suspect killed by Las Vegas police officer ID’d

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2018 - 11:06 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer responding to reports Wednesday night that a woman was being stabbed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple reports of a man pinning a woman to the ground and stabbing her around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue, west of Boulder Highway, Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said Wednesday. A sergeant responded to the call and found the man, identified 30-year-old William Fuller, attacking the woman outside the complex.

After the sergeant ordered Fuller to get off the woman and drop the knife several times, he stood up and charged the sergeant while holding the knife, police said.

The sergeant fired two shots, hitting him both times. Fuller was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died, according to the coroner’s office.

Fuller’s official cause of death was still pending Friday morning.

The woman was also taken to Sunrise Hospital, where her injuries were described as nonlife-threatening Wednesday night, McMahill said.

Four children inside the home the two shared were not injured. The sergeant who shot Fuller was not hurt, police said.

Police will identify the sergeant within 48 hours of the incident and will hold a press briefing to release more details within 72 hours.

Fuller’s death marks the 14th officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year. Wednesday’s shooting was also the fourth time police shot at suspects in a five-day span.

On Saturday, two men died in separate officer-involved shootings, with one shot by police after barricading inside an apartment and firing at officers, and the other exchanging gunfire with officers before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, police shot and killed a man after stun guns failed to work, and the suspect injured an officer with a knife.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like