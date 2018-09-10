Stepfather accused in deadly shooting in west Las Vegas

A man is in custody Sunday night after he allegedly shot and killed his stepson during an argument in the west valley.

A man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly shot and killed his stepson during an argument in the west valley.

A woman called police about 7:30 p.m. and said her husband shot her son at their home on the 5100 block of Misty Morning Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman told police that she heard arguing upstairs and went to check on the two men. She said her son wrestled a baseball bat away from her husband, who is in his early 70s, before the husband pulled out a gun and shot the younger man, Spencer said.

The stepson, who was in his mid-20s, died from at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said.

The stepfather was taken into custody, Spencer said, and as of about midnight was still being interviewed at Metro headquarters.

The man’s death marks the 125th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 151st within Clark County.

