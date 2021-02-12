Store clerk faces murder charge in shooting at smoke shop

A store clerk who shot and killed a man Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley has been arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Fahd Dayani (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers were called about 6:05 p.m. Thursday after receiving a silent alarm from Sin City Smoke Shop, 2466 E. Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Thursday that the man who was shot had been attempting to shoplift, and he got into a fight with another man in the parking lot. Police said in an emailed statement Friday that the man had entered the business and “got into an argument with the clerk,” identified as 30-year-old Fahd Dayani.

“During the argument Dayani pulled out a handgun and shot the victim,” Metro said.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Dayani faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, and he remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, court records show. A hearing in the case is schedule for Wednesday morning.

