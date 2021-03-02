Strip punching attack victim was retired Connecticut police officer

Thomas Driscoll, 57, who served 22 years with the Connecticut State Police, died of a blunt force cranciocervical injury, or an injury near the base of the skull.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who died after being punched on the Strip early Sunday was a retired Connecticut State Police officer, officials said Tuesday.

Thomas Driscoll, 57, died of a blunt force cranciocervical injury, or an injury near the base of the skull, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. Driscoll, who was from Chicopee, Massachusetts, about 90 miles west of Boston, retired from the Connecticut State Police in 2009 after serving for 22 years, the agency said in an emailed statement.

“Driscoll served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford, and Troop B – North Canaan,” the Connecticut State Police said. “He also was stationed at Bradley Airport. It saddens us to hear that he died after being assaulted. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

A doctor pronounced Driscoll dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after Driscoll took one punch from a man on the Strip early Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report released Monday.

Driscoll was walking with a woman, identified by police as Nava Fuehrer, shortly before 4:30 a.m. on a pedestrian bridge between The Cromwell and Bally’s when they walked past a group of men, including 33-year-old Brandon Leath, the report said.

Leath made a comment about Driscoll and Fuehrer walking through the group, and Leath then ran toward the two. Leath waited for them at the bottom of an escalator off of Flamingo Road near Bally’s, and when Driscoll walked toward Leath, the 33-year-old punched him, the report said.

Driscoll fell to the ground on his back and did not move after that, the report said.

Leath was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder, where he remained Tuesday without bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

A woman who identified herself as Driscoll’s relative declined to speak with a reporter on Monday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.