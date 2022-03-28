Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer

Freddy Allen, 58, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 9:39 p.m. attack on a pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Tropicana Avenue.

Edmonds, Washington, police officer Tyler Steffins was fatally stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night. (Edmonds Police Department)

Freddy Allen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of carrying out the fatal stabbing of an off-duty police officer on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night was arrested twice in the last year on the Strip for committing acts of violence with a knife, according to police and court records.

Freddy Allen, 58, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 9:39 p.m. attack on a pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Tropicana Avenue. Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Allen that he stabbed Tyler Steffins on the bridge connecting the New York-New York and the MGM Grand during a brief argument between Steffins and another man over Steffins petting a pair of dogs.

The Edmonds Police Department, in the state of Washington, issued a press release stating Steffins was an officer with the police force who was off-duty at the time.

“He was attacked by a person unknown to him who was armed with a knife,” the police department said in a press release.

Las Vegas police and Justice Court records show Allen was arrested twice in the last year on the Strip in crimes involving a knife.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

