Homicides

Summerlin crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves elderly woman dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2023 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2023 - 3:45 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver left an elderly woman dead in Summerlin on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Merialdo Lane, near Durango Road. An 81-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

An 80-year-old man driving with the woman was hospitalized. The 35-year-old driver of the other vehicle was detained, according to Humel, and was under suspicion of DUI.

Charleston was closed between Durango and Merialdo, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

