Summerlin crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves elderly woman dead

A two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver left an elderly woman dead in Summerlin on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:55 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Merialdo Lane, near Durango Road. An 81-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

An 80-year-old man driving with the woman was hospitalized. The 35-year-old driver of the other vehicle was detained, according to Humel, and was under suspicion of DUI.

Charleston was closed between Durango and Merialdo, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

