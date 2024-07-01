Summerlin law firm shooter fired 11 shots before killing himself, autopsy reveals

Joseph Houston’s victims were attorney Dennis Prince, 57, and Ashley Prince, 30. Prince had been representing his wife in a bitter custody battle.

Las Vegas police with a battering ram and crow bar run toward City National Bank Building in Summerlin after a shooting at the office building Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The gunman who killed a married couple before taking his own life during a child custody proceeding in a Summerlin law firm fired a dozen shots, some of which hit the victims in the back, according to Clark County coroner’s office autopsy findings.

Every one of the 11 bullets Joseph Houston II fired at his two victims struck them, the documents show.

His victims were attorney Dennis Prince, 57, and Ashley Prince, 30. Prince had been representing his wife in a bitter custody battle.

Houston — who was Ashley Prince’s former father-in-law — then turned the gun on himself, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the coroner’s office.

The autopsy of the 77-year-old attorney stated that prior to the shooting, Houston had “no known suicide attempts, verbalizations or ideations.”

Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock 23 on Houston’s lap, the coroner’s office said.

Medical examiners did not find any impairing substances in the three bodies.

The murder-suicide unfolded during a morning deposition at Dennis Prince’s law office on April 8.

Police said Houston pulled out a gun minutes into the proceeding.

Houston’s son, Dylan, who is also an attorney, was not present at the deposition. No one else there was injured.

Prince’s law firm has since shut down.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

