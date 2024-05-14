Summerlin neighbor showed genitals before shooting, shooter’s wife tells police

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, according to Las Vegas police.

Street signs are seen on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place where a shooting occurred during a verbal altercation between two neighbors in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said a man shot and killed his next-door neighbor in that neighbor’s driveway amid a dispute that erupted when the man and his family arrived home from his daughter’s soccer game.

The neighbor who was ultimately shot had exposed himself during the argument, the shooting suspect’s wife told police, according to the arrest report.

Eddi Moreno, 32, was arrested on a charge of open murder after the Monday night killing of his neighbor Joe Moreno, 47, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Despite having the same last names, the two men are not related, a source said.

“He got killed for having a mental health issue,” a woman at Joe Moreno’s house said Tuesday, adding that he was bipolar.

The woman, who said she was his girlfriend but declined to give her name, stood outside the house where Joe Moreno was killed, just steps away from a large, dried bloodstain on the driveway.

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at 7:07 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place, near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in Summerlin.

According to a Metro arrest report, police pieced together what had happened from interviews with Eddi Moreno, Eddi Moreno’s wife, Joe Moreno’s girlfriend and video footage from a neighbor’s house.

The accounts of what happened varied slightly, with Eddi Moreno’s wife telling police she saw Joe Moreno expose his genitalia and begin thrusting toward her husband, while Eddi Moreno told police he didn’t remember seeing the exposed private parts before the shooting, the report said.

‘Appeared to be upset and yelling’

According to the arrest report, Eddi Moreno’s wife told police that when she and Eddi Moreno and their family arrived home, Joe Moreno was seen pacing back and forth in front of his house and that he “appeared to be upset and yelling at them,” but that they couldn’t understand what he was saying.

She heard Joe Moreno accuse Eddi Moreno of breaking into his house. During the confrontation, the wife called 911. Eddi Moreno also told police that the man had accused him of breaking into his house.

The wife told police that Joe Moreno stood on a large boulder on his property, pulled out his genitals and began thrusting toward Eddi and his wife, “resulting in Eddi shooting Joe,” the report stated.

Eddi Moreno told police that he and his family arrived home to notice a man looking over their wall and into their backyard. Eddi also warned the man not to approach him or Eddi would shoot.

‘That’s what he gets’

“According to Eddi, Joe placed his hand(s) inside his shorts several times while yelling at him. Joe placed his hands in his shorts a final time and pulled them out as he ‘rushed’ Eddi, resulting in Eddi shooting Joe,” the report said.

“That’s what he gets,” Eddi Moreno also said, according to the video footage. “He’s not going to do that in front of my kids.”

Joe Moreno’s girlfriend also was interviewed by police. She told police that she and Joe Moreno had been arguing and that he had been locked out of the house. The woman also told police she had heard the gunshots but didn’t see the shooting.

Police said in the arrest report that video footage showed that Joe Moreno was not standing on Eddi Moreno’s property or looking into his backyard.

“Detectives detailed the events seen on the video to Eddi,” the report stated. “Eddi was adamant that Joe was on his property during the incident.”

Eddi Moreno also said Joe Moreno was reaching into his shorts while repeatedly saying “I got this” and that Eddi Moreno said he didn’t know what Joe Moreno had in his shorts, but that he never saw Joe Moreno with a gun, the report said.

Police also noted that Joe Moreno never made a threat to Eddi Moreno about having a weapon and that no weapons were found on him.

‘Imma murder you blood’

Eddi Moreno, according to the video footage, was heard telling Joe Moreno that he was going to murder him, according to the arrest report.

“I am going to murder you, come right here. Imma murder you blood,” Eddi Moreno is heard saying, according to the arrest report.

Officers found five shell casings in the driveway, sideyard and under a vehicle, and a black Glock 26.

At a media briefing Monday night, Lt. Jason Johansson said arriving officers were contacted by Eddi Moreno’s wife and then Eddi Moreno “came out of the garage of his residence and turned himself in to officers without incident.”

He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, records showed.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.